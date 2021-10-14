A warrant has been issued for a Fostoria man indicted for resisting arrest.
Shane A. Marker Jr., 30, was indicted Oct. 6 for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
On Aug. 31, Fostoria police were dispatched to the 11000 block of Countyline Street for a man passed out inside a vehicle.
According to court documents, the officer repeatedly asked Marker for ID and eventually was given a fraudulent Social Security number. Marker allegedly began to resist when officers attempted to handcuff him and a fight ensued causing bruising, cuts and scratches to both Marker and officers.
After arresting Marker, an officer found a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber and full magazine. The gun was concealed in a black satchel that was hanging from Marker’s neck. The gun belonged to another and Marker is accused of knowing the gun had been obtained through a theft.
Marker previously had been convicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs in 2017 in Seneca County.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.