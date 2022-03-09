A Fostoria man has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching an 8-year-old child.
Richard Rumschlag, 79, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.
He had been indicted in August for five counts GSI. The remaining counts will be dismissed at sentencing.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans, the charges result from a joint investigation by Wood County Job and Family Services, the Fostoria Police Department and investigators in the prosecutor’s office.
In December 2019, the conduct was reported, and Rumschlag admitted to Fostoria police that he had inappropriately touched the child. His wife acknowledged she knew it was happening, Hoppenjans said.
The victim confirmed the incident with the prosecutor’s office, he said.
In November, defense attorney Sara Roller had requested a competency hearing. Rumschlag was declared competent in December.
Kuhlman said he could impose a prison sentence of 12 to 60 months on each charge.
If community control is a better option, there will be rules Rumschlag must follow or risk being sent to prison, he said.
Sentencing has been set for April 29.
Rumschlag must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.