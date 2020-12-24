A Fostoria man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a shooting earlier this year that seriously wounded a teenager.
Harley Wheeler, 18, currently in jail, appeared Thursday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
A grand jury in November had issued a bill of information that charged Wheeler with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Wheeler was accused of having a firearm while knowingly causing or attempting the cause physical harm to a 16-year-old. He also allegedly restrained the liberty of the same victim and prevented or delayed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties, thus creating serious risk of physical harm to the victim.
A bill of information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court.
On Dec. 14, defense attorney Jeffrey Nunnari had asked for a continuance to go over in detail paperwork that has been filed.
The victim was expecting a plea that day, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross.
A 16-year-old was seriously injured June 9 in a shooting that happened in North Baltimore. He was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo-area hospital, vPolice Chief Dave Lafferty said at the time.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the 16-year-old was struck by a bullet from a handgun while visiting a juvenile friend.
That juvenile was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence and lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
Wheeler faced the new charges once he turned 18 in July.
Co-defendant Steven Eninger, 22, North Baltimore, rejected a plea on Oct. 13 and his case is set to go to trial on Feb. 2.
He was initially charged with tampering with evidence but was indicted in June for inducing panic and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
The indictment says on June 9, he caused the evacuation of a public place resulting in economic harm of between $1,000-$7,000 but did not cause physical harm. He is accused of assisting another to commit a crime that was a first- or second-degree felony committed by a child as well as preventing the performance of a public official that hampered lawful duties. The offense created a risk physical harm to the public.
According to court papers, Wheeler is facing a maximum penalty for the assault charge of eight-12 years plus three years mandatory firearm specification. Prison is presumed but is mandatory for the gun specification.
The abduction charge has a maximum prison sentence of three years; however, a prison term is not presumed.
The obstruction charges carries a maximum 12 months in jail.
If the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, Wheeler is facing up to 19 years in prison.
Sentencing will be Feb. 12.