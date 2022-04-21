A Fostoria man accused of causing the car crash a year ago that killed a 7-year-old boy has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Nathaniel D. Rivera, 27, for two counts aggravated vehicular homicide, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; two counts aggravated vehicular assault, both third-degree felonies; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Rivera is currently in the Carson City Correctional Facility in Carson City, Michigan, for violating probation on a charge of larceny.
According to court documents, while operating a motor vehicle, he allegedly caused the death of a 7-year-old while driving impaired and operating a motor vehicle recklessly.
He also is accused of causing serious physical harm to Monica J. Epley while driving impaired, as well as causing serious physical harm to a girl that turned 6 on the day of the crash.
On Aug. 8, 2021, Rivera was traveling southbound on Bradner Road at 8:08 a.m. when the 2007 Chevy Impala he was driving crossed the center line, traveled onto the shoulder, then into the ditch on the east side of the roadway. The car then struck a concrete culvert and came to final rest in the ditch.
Cameron Fredritz, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Epley, who was 30 at the time, was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injury. She had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means.
Brielle Fredritz, who had just turned 6, was transported by EMS to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injury.
Rivera sustained suspected serious injury and was transported by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital after being extricated by mechanical means. His birthday was the next day.
Epley is the children’s mother, according to Cameron’s obituary.
Cameron was in second grade at Fostoria City Schools, according to his obituary.