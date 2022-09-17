A Fostoria man accused of illegally possessing weapons has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Ryan Eaken, 51, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Defense attorney Sara Roller in April had requested a competency evaluation.
Reger said the opinion was that Eaken was incompetent, but competency was restorable.
He will be held at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and the court will be notified when the defendant is restored to competency.
Eaken was indicted in December for having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies.
On June 22, 2021, in the 15000 block of Tontogany Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Eaken’s recreation vehicle. He allegedly had in his possession a Beretta .22lR pistol inside a holster after being disqualified from owning a firearm after being convicted on several prior felonies. Next to the pistol was a black zipper bag that deputies report contained two syringes, a tourniquet and a small container with small pieces of cotton.