FOSTORIA — A Fostoria man is expected to be charged after a search warrant was executed at his apartment on Thursday, according to a news release.
The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department including the K9 unit, Tiffin Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Clandestine Lab Unit conducted a search warrant at 1204 Peeler Dr., Apt. J.
Charges of possession of heroin, possession of criminal tools, and possession of drug abuse instruments are all pending against Charles D. Goodluck, 38, upon the conclusion of the entire drug investigation and laboratory analysis results.
“With drug overdoses in our area on the rise, we’re committed to sending the message that these poisons will not be tolerated in our community. I consider the operation to be successful as the search warrant was executed safely and drugs taken off the streets,” said Keith Loreno, with the Fostoria Police Division.