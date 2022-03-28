A Fostoria man was seriously injured a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Henry Township.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hi Road and Ohio 18.
Robert Ferguson, 34, Fostoria, driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran the stop sign at Route 18 while driving north on Liberty Hi Road, according to the report. He was struck by a semi-trailer that was traveling eastbound.
The Jeep’s final resting place was in the eastbound lane of Route 18 up against the guardrail. According to the accident report, the Jeep rolled after being hit.
Ferguson was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries after being partially ejected from his vehicle. He was extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The 1995 Freightliner, operated by Jeffrey Hughes, 46, Oak Harbor, jackknifed and ended up in the field on the northeast corner of the intersection. Hughes was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Ferguson was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
The road was cleared at 4:20 p.m.