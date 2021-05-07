FOSTORIA — A Fostoria man was killed in a two-car crash in the city on Friday afternoon, according to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the post said.
The crash occurred on Midblock Underpass, near West Lytle Street, at approximately 3:54 p.m.
A red 2006 Mazda 3 driven by Kevin Tomkinson, 50, Fostoria, was southbound on Midblock Underpass. A yellow 1997 Ford F450 box truck, driven by Dennis Debelak, 78, Fostoria, was also southbound.
Debelak was stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind by Tomkinson, according to the post.
Debelak was wearing his safety belt and was taken to Promedica-Fostoria Hospital with minor injuries.
Tomkinson was not wearing a safety belt and was also taken to Promedica-Fostoria Hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Fostoria Police Department, Fostoria Fire & EMS and D&D Towing.