A Fostoria man charged with several counts of gross sexual imposition has been found competent to stand trial.
Richard P. Rumschlag, 79, was indicted in August for five counts GSI, all third-degree felonies.
According to court documents, each month from August 2019 to December 2019, he was accused of having sexual contact with a 7-year-old who turned 8 by the end of that year.
He appeared for a competency hearing Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had entered not guilty pleas in September and in November defense attorney Sara Roller requested a competency hearing.
Kuhlman said he had received the report from the Court Diagnostic Treatment Center and based on that report, he declared Rumschlag was able to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense.
A pretrial was set for Jan. 21 and Rumschlag’s presence is waived unless a plea is indicated.
Bond remains at his own recognizance.