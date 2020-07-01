TIFFIN — A Fostoria man faces several charges after several agencies conducted a search on Monday, following an alleged overdose.
The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Tiffin Police Department & Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Clandestine Lab Unit, conducted a search on a room, following an alleged overdose at 78 Shaffer Park Drive, Tiffin, according to a news release.
Upon investigating, officers discovered the source of the drugs was coming from a room located at the establishment which was being occupied by a Jacob Woodruff, 25, Fostoria.
Officers conducted a search of Woodruff’s room and additional suspected heroin/fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and U.S. currency were seized, the release stated.
Crystal M. Cook, 30, Tiffin, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant out of Tiffin Municipal Court.
Additional charges are pending on Woodruff for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, permitting drug abuse, possession of heroin/fentanyl, tampering w/evidence, possession drug paraphernalia and corrupting another with drugs upon the conclusion of the entire drug investigation and the return of the lab analysis of the substances involved in the investigation.
“The suspect recently began staying in our city and the immediate response by all of our agencies was instrumental to the success of this investigation,” said Fred Stevens, Tiffin police chief. “It certainly sends a strong message to those who choose to come into our community and try to peddle their drugs, that it will not be tolerated in this community.”