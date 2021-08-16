While on bike patrol Sunday morning, Bowling Green police stopped two men for open containers and ultimately arrested one for resisting arrest.
On Sunday at 1:53 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division bike patrol spotted three men walking through a parking lot toward the 100 block of East Court Street, according to a report. All three originally were reportedly holding plastic cups of beer but only two were present when officers caught up with them in City Lot 1.
According to the police report, one had ID and one didn’t. As an officer attempted to place the one without an ID into handcuffs, he reportedly quickly pulled both arms away and began to run east through the parking lot. The suspect was grabbed and pulled to the ground. He continued to resist, pulled away, got up off the ground and attempted to run again.
The man was Tased and officers thought he was struck by at least one probe, according to the report. He briefly fell to the ground, but as he got up, he again was grabbed by an officer by his T-shirt, which ripped as he pulled away.
He was tackled in a Court Street parking lot and continued to resist, according to the report.
The officer then used her baton to strike the suspect multiple times in the back portion of his thigh. When he fell completely to the ground, he was placed in handcuffs, the report said.
He told police he began to resist and run because he felt threatened.
The man was identified as Donovan Bickelhaupt, 20, Fostoria.
The second man was no longer at the scene, but his ID was lying in the parking lot. It belonged to a Jacob Simonis, 20, Fostoria.
Bickelhaupt was taken to jail and charged with open container, underage possession of alcohol, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
The report said the Taser prong hit Bickelhaupt in the left outer thigh but did not connect.
Simonis called the police station Sunday at 5 p.m. to ask about his driver’s license. He was told when he came to pick it up, he would be cited for open container and underage possession of alcohol.