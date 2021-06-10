FOSTORIA — The Seneca County Drug Task Force and members of the Fostoria Police Division executed a drug-related search warrant on a home in the 500 block of North Poplar Street on Tuesday.
Richard “Fred” Seaburn III, 51, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in an amount greater the five times bulk, a second-degree felony.
The search uncovered U.S. currency, criminal tools, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, prescription pills and other items indicative of drug use and trafficking, according to a news release.
Additional charges expected from evidence found during the search warrant include possession of criminal tools, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl and receiving stolen property.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Fostoria K-9 unit also participated in the search.
“The task force and the Fostoria Police Division were receiving a lot of drug intelligence on this specific residence reporting drug activity for some time as well as an influx of citizens’ complaints,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno. “This operation was a good ending to addressing those complaints and shutting down this illicit business.”