FOSTORIA — A Fostoria baby found face down in a bathtub was transported to the hospital after emergency personnel were called to the home.
Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer, with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday that the baby is still recovering and in stable condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Detectives are handling it as a suspicious incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering data and alleged evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-month old, unresponsive and barely breathing after being discovered in the bathtub, face down in the water.
Deputies and emergency personnel arrived at the Poplar Village Mobile Home Park, 12400 W. Axline St., lot 297.
Upon their arrival, the child was immediately transported to Fostoria Community Hospital and then transported by air ambulance to the Toledo hospital, where the child is in stable condition.
Seneca County sheriff’s detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit were called to assist.