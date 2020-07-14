FOSTORIA — The next farmers market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. The theme is “Christmas in July.”
Flippin’ Jimmy’s will be giving away bottles of water and Faygo. Forty-two vendors are expected, providing flowers, plants, vegetable patio containers, and local produce. Other vendors will offer baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, breads, cookies, pastries and gourmet coffee; hand-sewn items including aprons, kitchen towels, hairbows, masks and crocheted items; homemade jams, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry, pottery; wooden and garden decorative items, wind chimes; barn quilts; painted glass; seasonal wreaths, personalized tumblers and keychains; concrete goose & doll clothes, birdhouses; honey and maple syrup products; doggie treats; and natural healing and fitness products.
Seniors are encouraged to shop between 9-10 a.m. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and mind social distancing.
For more information, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.