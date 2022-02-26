The following issues will be on the May 3 primary ballot for Wood County:
City
Fostoria tax levy - renewal, 6.0 mills, 5 years, commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023, for current expenses.
Fostoria charter amendment - director of law - replace article V 5.01
Fostoria charter amendment - change form of government from council-mayor to city council manager
Fostoria charter amendment changes form of government - director of finance, replace current V, 5.02 and repeal current Article V, 5.03
Village
North Baltimore income tax - 0.5% increase, continuing, commencing Jan. 1, 2023. For costs of general fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery, streets and capital outlays.
School districts
Rossford Exempted Village School District, tax levy - renewal & decrease, 5 years, commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023, for current expenses.
Rossford Exempted Village School tax levy - renewal, 1.0 mill, 5 years, commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023, for Rossford Public Library current expenses.