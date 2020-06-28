FOSTORIA — One week after setting out on his bike from Ridgewood, Queens in New York City, Jake Leonard is back home in Fostoria.
The alumnus of Fostoria High School has completed the first leg of a 1,400 mile journey to honor Black lives.
“Every day of the ride will be in memory of a Black life lost to police brutality or other form of racist violence,” wrote Leonard on June 13. “Along the way, I’ll be asking for donations to various Black-led initiatives and Black-owned businesses.”
He rode 100 miles for Sandra Bland, 58 miles for Ahmaud Arbery, 106 miles for Tamir Rice, and so on for each day of the ride.
Amid mass protests against systemic racism and police violence across the country, Leonard said was inspired to cycle for change. Endeavors such as the Ride for Justice and the funds raised to bolster Black-owned businesses, especially during an economic recession, could not be more important, he said.
Thus far, Leonard has raised over $5,000 in donations, all of which will be split evenly between eight different entities, including Color of Change, several outdoor groups such as Outdoor Afro, and Black-owned vegan restaurants located in New York and Ohio.
Leonard will be riding back to New York City after a few days of resting at home, and he will continue to collect donations throughout the next week of his journey.
“As we grieve, as we heal, and as we fight,” Leonard said, “it is important to continue to celebrate life along the way. Black Lives Matter.”
Donations can be made to Jake Leonard directly using Venmo and 100% of all proceeds will be split evenly between Color of Change, Outdoor Afro, Black People Who Hike, Soul Trak Outdoors, Sol Sips, Seasoned Vegan, Willowbeez Soul Veg and The Okra Project.