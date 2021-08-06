FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport was evacuated Friday afternoon while authorities investigated a potential threat, the airport director said.
The Transportation Security Administration alerted airport officials to a threat made on Twitter about a bomb on an outgoing Delta flight, Scott Hinderman, executive director of the airport, told reporters during a news conference.
Around the same time, authorities identified a bag at the airport that seemed "abnormal" and a passenger on the flight asked to exit and rebook, Hinderman said.
At that point, the Airport Authority evacuated the airport of all passengers and staff, and departure flights were grounded, he said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department's bomb technicians and a K9 unit were called in to investigate the bag.
The bag never made it onto the flight, Hinderman said.
Spokeswoman Katie Robinson said everyone inside the terminal was evacuated a "safe distance" away into a parking lot about 3 p.m. Friday.
The terminal reopened around 4 p.m.
WANE-TV reported flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach were delayed.
Police closed off a parking lot and airport entrances to all traffic.