PERRYSBURG – As with the rest of the world, historical Fort Meigs in Perrysburg fighting the battle against coronavirus.
But Ashley Phlipot, interim director, said it is important for people to know about the many battles in the history of the region.
“One of the most important reasons why people should know the history of Fort Meigs and the War of 1812 is so that they understand where we come from and what we have overcome,” Phlipot said.
Fort Meigs’ history is tightly intertwined with the history of Wood County. For example, Col. Eleazer Darby Wood, the engineer who was charged with building Fort Meigs, is also the namesake of the county.
Phlipot said at the time Wood came to build Fort Meigs, Ohio was on the frontier, the edge of civilization, still populated with Indian tribes, some hostile. Wood County itself was not established until Feb. 12, 1820.
This was a time when the War of 1812 battles were going badly for the new United States. From June 1812 to February 1813, American forces lost Forts Mackinac and Detroit in the Michigan Territory, as well as Fort Dearborn in the Illinois Territory and were defeated in battle at the River Raisin in Michigan.
Gen. William Henry Harrison ordered Fort Meigs built in response to the coming invaders and they broke ground in February, when conditions were brutal and mud was up to 3 feet deep. They finished just in time to meet the British invasion in late April.
From April 30 through May 9, 1813, 1,200 American troops at Fort Meigs held the recently completed fort against the combined forces of British and Canadian soldiers and Native American warriors.
Phlipot said the siege was not easy one for the Americans. The British had a higher position on the other side of the Maumee River and could direct musket fire and cannon shot down into the fort. The lines of earthworks that the soldiers hid behind to avoid cannon and musket shot within the fort can still be seen.
After several skirmishes and the loss of 600 men, the British decided to retreat back into Canada.
Phlipot said that some debate the significance of the War of 1812 since the Treaty of Ghent returned all captured territory to its original countries. But hundreds of people died while building and then defending the fort during the siege.
Many of those souls are buried within the fort’s walls.
The fort has survived many other challenges in its history, Phlipot said. For example, when the siege was over, the fort was reduced in size from its original ten acres and designated it as a supply depot until the end of the war.
The army totally abandoned it in 1815. Several years after the war it burned to the ground “under mysterious circumstances.”
But people of the area still remembered the significance of the site and continued to work to preserve its memories.
For example, in 1908, over 80 years after the “siege that changed the course of the war”, the 82-foot-tall Fort Meigs granite monument was erected both in memory of those who gave up their lives as well as to the patriotic spirit of people who continue to celebrate their freedom.
In the 1950s the Ohio History Connection acquired the property and between the 1960s to 1974, Fort Meigs was reconstructed to look as it would have in spring 1813 — complete with rough-hewn log walls and blockhouses.
In 2003 Fort Meigs was reconstructed again and the visitor center and museum was built. Phlipot said the Fort Meigs 10-acre facility is the largest enclosed fort of its kind in the world.
Program coordinator John Thompson said that they are ready to educate people about the past while protecting them in the current pandemic.
“We will keep visitor center capacity by 50% although the children’s room will remain closed,” he said. “As to what programs we can offer this year, much depends on advisories from the health department.”
They plan to keep most of the programs outside.
“We still have it on our schedule to do a scaled-down version of tactical demos on Aug. 15 and 16,” Thompson said.
At the end of August they also still want to do Life In Early Ohio, where visitors can learn about the trades of the time such as blacksmithing and rope making. The popular Lantern Tours are still planned and will show visitors the lives of soldiers in 1812.
Phlipot added that new program areas that the Fort Meigs staff are developing include facts about how the native American populations were treated during and after the war. For example, an 1817 treaty allowed the government to move native American people out of reservations in northwest Ohio that had been promised them by the 1795 Treaty of Greenville.
Phlipot said this “hard history” of the fate of native American people is critical to understanding the full history of Ohio.
Those who would like more information on new and existing programs can visit the Fort Meigs website at https://www.fortmeigs.org/ . There visitors can find updated information on programs and new features being offered, such as the Fort of the Rapids podcast.