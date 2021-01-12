PERRYSBURG — The Bentley Lecture Series, created in memory of Christopher Perky who served at Fort Meigs during the War of 1812, will continue on-line in 2021.
Attendance at the lecture series is free for all, but donations are appreciated and can be made online.
Reading the Color: Manuscript Military Mapping in 18th Century Louisbourg, is set for Jan. 21. at 7:30 p.m.
Mary Pedley is the Adjunct Assistant Curator of Maps at the William L. Clements Library, University of Michigan. She is the author of several books focused on mapmakers and the map trade in 18th century France and England and the co-editor of the recently published History of Cartography, Volume Four: Cartography in the European Enlightenment (2019, University of Chicago Press). Her talk will highlight the rich collection of manuscript military maps housed in the Clements Library.
Meeting ID: 915 6052 7365
Passcode: 900104
Stewards of Ceremony: The Story of the United States Army Band - Pershing’s Own will be held Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Welcome Master Sergeant Leigh Lafosse from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” as she discusses the history of Pershing’s Own and joins together with Fort Meigs Program Manager John Thompson to discuss the evolving role of musicians in the U.S. Army.
Meeting ID: 985 0222 4770
Passcode: 597450
For more information visit fortmeigs.org or call 800-283-8916.