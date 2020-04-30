PERRYSBURG — Fort Meigs is canceling First Siege 1813: War of 1812 Reenactment, which had been scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
“In the event that we will be open for Memorial Day weekend, we are changing our programming out of the care and safety of the public and our wonderful reenactor friends,” a news release stated.
Instead of First Siege, Fort Meigs Historic Site will be hosting a Recruitment Weekend on May 23-24 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. This event will be an encampment with the emphasis on what recruitment for soldiers looked like in Ohio. There will also be weapons demos, historical talks and mini militia. Memorial Day Commemoration will still be held as normal.
Again, these plans are contingent on Fort Meigs Historic Site being open that weekend.
While the site is closed, listen to “The Foot of the Rapids,” a history podcast of stories from the War of 1812. Diary entries, memoirs, letters home, poems and music convey some basic ideas in the story of the war.
The podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes and Spotify. Visit www.fortmeigs.org/podcast for direct links.