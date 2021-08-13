A former Walbridge woman found guilty of unlawful sexual conduct has been granted judicial release.
Jennifer Smart, 38, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He granted the request and Smart was released that day.
“She’s gotten the full brunt of the punishment imposed by the court,” said defense attorney Andrew Schuman.
Divorced since being imprisoned in May 2020, Smart has served as a tutor in prison, he said.
“I don’t think she will repeat this behavior,” Schuman said.
Smart was indicted in February 2020 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced in May 2020 to 17 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
According to the indictment, from Feb. 1, 2017, to May 31, 2017, Smart was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person who was 14 at the time of the first encounter.
Smart would be released on parole at the end of her sentence and be subject to supervision by a parole office, Schuman said. He added she would be under greater supervision by the local adult probation department if granted early release.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson agreed with that statement and had no objection to the early release.
Smart was scheduled to be released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in October.
If she can’t find housing locally, she may move to Michigan to be with her daughter if that is allowed, Schuman said.
“She’s going to make it work,” he said.
Smart thanked Reger for the opportunity for judicial release.
“I feel like I have learned a great deal … from where I was this time last year,” she said. “I’m just ready to start my life again.”
Reger placed her on community control for four years with the condition she have no contact with the family of the victim.
She must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning she must register her address every six months for 25 years.