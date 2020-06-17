An apparent misunderstanding of property ownership resulted in a former Wood County teacher being accused of stealing from a school.
Jill Welty pleaded guilty to an amended charge Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Welty, 39, of Defiance, faced multiple charges of theft in office.
She was indicted in October on one count of theft in office and one count of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. She was indicted again, in December, on two counts of theft in office, both fourth-degree felonies.
The cases were combined and on Tuesday Welty pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The remaining three charges were dismissed.
Mayberry sentenced her to a 180-day suspended jail term with the stipulation that Welty has no further violations of the law for one year. He said she must complete 40 hours of community service in the next year, be gainfully employed and have no contact with the Fostoria school system.
There is no restitution as the equipment in question has been returned.
If Welty violates those terms, she is facing the maximum sentence of 180 days in jail, Mayberry said.
Her crimes occurred between Jan. 12, 2015 and July 30, 2018 and all the cases list an amount of greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Welty was accused of stealing from the Fostoria City Schools.
Christopher Anderson, a Wood County prosecuting attorney, said that Welty, while employed at Fostoria schools, applied for a grant to purchase camera equipment to use in her class.
In 2015, she left Fostoria for a job with Hopewell-Loudon school district and took the cameras with her. In 2018, the superintendent there noticed the markings on the cameras as the property of Fostoria and opened an investigation.
Anderson recommended any sentence does not include jail time.
Defense attorney Charles Bates said that his client had no prior record and has been a teacher for a number of years. He said that when she switched jobs, the cameras she were using in her classroom were packed up and stayed in the box for a number of years before being noticed.
They then remained in the Hopewell-Loudon school principal’s office “before someone finally decided to report it to the sheriff’s department,” he said.
Mayberry said that he is married to a teacher and has packed her classroom six times. He said that he understood how the packing process works.
A problem between her and her former employer led to her termination, Bates said, and a settlement was reached through actions by the Ohio Education Association that included a non-disclosure agreement.
“Years after that, all this came up,” Bates said.
He broached the subject of having her record expunged, voicing concern with the consequences of having a misdemeanor on her record and her future employment.
Anderson did not oppose that request.
At no time did Welty take the “property of” tags off or try to sell the cameras, “but she can’t deny they were in her possession and got moved to the other school,” Bates said.
Welty, when given the chance to speak, said the grant was written in 2009, more than 10 years ago.
“I love to teach, that’s what I’m good at,” she said, adding that she has been teaching for 15 years. “I’ve never been in trouble in my life.”
Welty said she had been harassed by a principal and that feud ended in February 2019. Then in October this came about unexpectedly, she said.
The former government teacher said she has lost her retirement, lost her career and has had to move.
“My character has been dirt because it’s been on the news and it’s all over something I feel is a misunderstanding,” Welty said. “It could have been handled very differently.”
She said she thought the camera was gifted to her and never denied having the equipment.