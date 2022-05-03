A former Penta Career Center student has been sentenced to jail for inappropriately touching a classmate while in school.
Ty Todak, 19, appeared April 22 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in October for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. In March, Todak pleaded guilty to the amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
The sexual battery charge was dismissed at sentencing.
In March 2021, Perrysburg Township police responded to a possible sexual assault of a student at Penta Career Center.
The student reported receiving Snapchat messages from Todak, whom she had a prior sexual relationship with. He asked to meet to cuddle.
They entered a second-floor bathroom and went into a stall, at which pointed Todak asked if she wanted to resume their relationship. She declined.
Todak started to kiss her, she said no, and he inappropriately touched her.
Security footage showed both enter and exit the bathroom and the victim speaking with another student in the hallway. It was this student who made the report.
Todak left Penta in April 2021 and returned to Northwood High School.
Kuhlman imposed a sentence of three years of community control and 90 days in jail.
Todak must complete mental health and counseling and sexual offender treatment and have no contact with the victim.
He must register as a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register once a year for 15 years.
A prison sentence of six-18 months was reserved.