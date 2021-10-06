The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended that council approve a rezoning request for an approximately 4-acre parcel on East Poe Road.
“I think this is a better use for that specific neighborhood,” said commission member Mark Remeis.
The rezoning request was for the approximately 4.21-acre parcel, located at 300 East Poe Road, to be changed from M-2 General Industrial zoning classification, to B-2 General Commercial zoning classification. Robert and Patricia Maurer were the applicants for the request.
The site served for decades as the offices of the Sentinel-Tribune.
A staff report on the change written by Planning Director Heather Sayler recommended approval of the request, noting in part that the city’s 2014 Future Land Use Map “suggests the area as ‘residential with retail permissions,’ which this request does. While the (Community Action Plan) does recommend ‘medium density residential,’ the current building is not purposed for that. Certainly, this could be a possibility… if redevelopment of the site were to be considered in the future.”
According to the report, the property contains an existing main building which is over 20,000 square feet, and an accessory building at the property’s rear that is approximately 2,000 square feet. The report noted that the site is separated into an “A” and a “B” unit, with the “B” unit currently being utilized by a tenant for warehousing and delivery. The “A” unit is vacant.
According to the zoning change application submitted by the Maurers, the proposed use of the property would be for commercial rental.
“We propose to divide the building into smaller areas and lease them,” the application states. “There are very few tenants that want or need a 20,000-plus-square -foot building.”
The matter will now move on to city council for consideration.
In additional business, the commission welcomed new member Tom Stalter.
“You come at kind of an exciting time because the city’s going to be rolling out a new zoning code shortly,” said Chair Bob McOmber.