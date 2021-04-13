A former Rossford police officer has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking two women while on the job and will never be able to serve in law enforcement again.
Glenn Goss Jr., 32, traveled from his home in Mississippi Tuesday to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Goss was sentenced for unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System (LEADS), a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of telecommunications harassment, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Defense attorney Sarah Haberland asked for a sentence of community control, stating her client had no criminal record.
He joined the military at age 18, did two tours of duty, then followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Rossford Police Department, Haberland said.
Goss is the son of Glenn Goss Sr., who served as Rossford police chief for seven years and was with the department for 32 years.
The defendant is married, has two sons and is a stay-at-home father in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he now lives.
“He was a good cop. He was a smart officer. He did a lot of positive things for the community of Rossford,” Haberland said.
Goss was indicted in September on the charge of unauthorized use of LEADS and two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors.
The stalking charges were amended and the second charge of unauthorized use of LEADS and a charge of tampering with evidence were dismissed.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2019 and again June 15, 2020 Goss engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress.
On the first incident, Goss followed one of the victims and got her license plate. He then went to work while in uniform and looked up the woman’s information in LEADS and found her on social media. Goss then contacted the woman via Facebook.
In the June incident, he pulled over a different woman, gave her a warning, and used her personal information to find her on social media and contact her.
Goss resigned in June.
Haberland said Goss has had no contact with either victim from the moment they responded that they were not interested in speaking with him.
“He will not contact them ever again,” she said.
Goss thought what he was doing was humorous, and she compared it to a grade-school boy pulling a girl’s hair.
“He realizes that his actions were severe. He is truly sorry. … He is sorry to the victims,” Haberland said, adding the last thing he wanted to do was instill fear.
Besides losing his career as a police officer, he is walking away as a felon.
“My client takes this case and this situation very seriously,” Haberland said, and counseling has helped him.
“He is not the victim here. The victim is two women. Their privacy was violated. They were placed in fear for their safety,” said Prosecutor Margaret Tomaro, who is a senior assistant attorney general from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Tomaro was assigned to the case as the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office had a conflict.
“Now moving forward, those women will never feel the same about law enforcement officers if they get pulled over,” she said.
His actions have seriously eroded the public trust in law enforcement, Tomaro said
“What did he violate the public trust for? To hit on two pretty women,” she said.
He showed no remorse in the pre-sentence investigation, and attended two counseling sessions, Tomaro said.
“His lack of remorse, his lack of understanding, the harassment that he put upon these women is astounding,” she said.
Tomaro asked for a 12-month suspended prison sentence and three years community control.
She read a victim impact statement from one of the women. The woman said Goss’ actions changed her view about men.
“I’m concerned that a man who took such a serious job to protect and serve and did the total opposite and made me feel unsafe and others as well should never be allowed to take a role in a position in that field again,” the statement said.
“I am sincerely sorry,” Goss said. “I am absolutely embarrassed and ashamed for myself and my family and my community.”
He apologized for his unprofessionalism and the trust he has lost.
Reger sentenced Goss to three years community control on the unauthorized use charge, and 30 days in jail for each of the harassment charges, to be served consecutively for a total of 60 days.
As part of community control, Goss must undergo mental health assessment and counseling, have no contact with the victims and complete 200 hours community service.
He must pay a $1,000 fine to the clerk of courts and complete a 16-hour online behavioral modification class. Reger also imposed a $250 fine for each of the harassment charges.
Goss also must turn over his certificate to use the LEADS program and forgo any right to be a law enforcement officer.