A former Rossford police officer has pleaded guilty to charges he inappropriately used his position.
Via a Zoom hearing Friday, Glenn Goss Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System (LEADS), a fifth-degree felony, and two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors.
A second charge of unauthorized use of LEADS and a charge of tampering with evidence were dismissed.
The felony charge could result in up to 12 months in prison, although such a sentence is not mandatory, said Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Community control is presumed, he said.
He could sentence Goss to up to 180 days in jail for each of the misdemeanor charges.
A fine of $4,500 also is possible, Reger said.
As part of the guilty plea, Goss has turned over his certificate to use the LEADS program and forgo any right to be a law enforcement officer in the state of Ohio.
On June 15, Goss followed one of the victims and got her license plate, said Prosecutor Margaret Tomaro, who is a senior assistant attorney general from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. She was assigned to the case as the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office had a conflict.
Goss then went to work while in uniform and looked up the woman’s information in LEADS and found her on social media.
“He could only do that in his position as a law enforcement officer,” Tomaro said.
Goss then contacted the woman via Facebook without knowing her, she said.
He also pulled over a different victim, gave her a warning, and used her personal information to find her on social media and contact her.
“For both women, the contact was unsolicited on their part,” Tomaro said.
Sentencing was set for April 13 and Goss, who now lives in Biloxi, Mississippi, will need to be present.
Goss resigned from the police force in June after being accused of stalking and harassing a woman he saw in traffic. The woman posted a social message exchange with the officer that was widely shared.
In the post, Goss admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.