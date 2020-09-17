A former Rossford police officer has been indicted for tampering with evidence and on additional charges.
Glenn B. Goss Jr., 31, of Rossford, was indicted Wednesday for two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors; two counts unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system, both fifth-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2019 and again June 15, he engaged in a pattern on conduct that caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress.
On those same two days, he either gained accesses or attempted to gain access, or disseminated information gained through access of the database without consent.
On June 19, Goss is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing records with the purpose to impair their value as evidence in an investigation.
His case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Goss resigned from the police force in June after being accused of allegedly stalking and harassing a woman he saw in traffic. The woman posted a social message exchange with the officer that was widely shared.
In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.