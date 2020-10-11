A former Rossford police officer was arraigned Friday for stalking and improper use of the police database.
Glenn Goss Jr., 31, of Rossford, remains free on an own-recognizance bond with the understanding he have no contact with the victim.
Goss was indicted in September for two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors; two counts unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system, both fifth-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2019 and again June 15, he engaged in a pattern on conduct that caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress.
On those same two days, he either gained access or attempted to gain access, or disseminated information gained through access of the database without consent.
On June 19, he allegedly altered, destroyed, concealed or removed records with the purpose to impair their value as evidence in an investigation.
His arraignment was via Zoom with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
His case previously had been assigned to Judge Alan Mayberry but was changed since the judge had a conflict with the case, according to court paperwork.
Goss resigned from the police force in June after being accused of allegedly stalking and harassing a woman he saw in traffic. The woman posted a social message exchange with the officer that was widely shared.
In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.
His next court date is Nov. 6.