The case of the former Rossford athletic director against his former employer is going to mediation.
Patrick Murtha is claiming defamation after he was let go when complaints of harassment were filed against him by the high school cheerleading squad.
On April 21, 2020, he filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court, naming Rossford Exempted School District, the board of education and Superintendent Dan Creps – in both his official and individual capacity — as defendants.
During the appeal process, Murtha in April filed a complaint in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
The matter is referred to court mediation that will happen before Aug. 24. A five-day jury trial has been set to begin Nov. 9.
Murtha is asking the defendants to publicly recant defamatory and false statements, that they stop any further defamation and that any material in his personnel file be expunged.
He is also asking for civil and compensatory damages of more than $1 million and punitive damages more than $1 million. He also wants his legal fees paid
Ethan Davis, who is representing Murtha, said he hopes the case goes to trial because he wants to see his client vindicated.
“He has never had a chance to tell his story,” Davis said.
The case has been assigned to Judge Molly Mack.
Byron Choka, who is the district’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.
Murtha was hired in 2004 as assistant high school principal and in 2017 as athletic director. His employment was terminated in 2019.
Several cheerleaders had asked for new uniforms, but there is a uniform rotation system within Rossford schools and Murtha, as AD, denied the request.
In January 2019, one of the cheerleaders was overheard in class stating she would get Murtha fired in retaliation, according to court documents. That same week, several cheerleaders made harassment complaints about Murtha.
Murtha said he never received a copy of the allegations or complaints against him and was never given a disciplinary hearing, both of which were required by school policies.
On April 22, the two sides entered into a transition agreement, where it was agreed Murtha would not seek renewal of his contract with Rossford schools and his employment would end July 31, which was the end of his contract.
Within the agreement, it states that no records of a disciplinary nature would be placed in Murtha’s personnel file.
It also states that the board had not concluded that Murtha engaged in any conduct that would require discipline or termination of his contract and that “the board had not concluded that Mr. Murtha committed any offense under R.C. 3319.31, R.C. 3319.39 and/or any applicable laws.”
Those two ordinances deal with engaging in an immoral act, incompetence, negligence or conduct that is unbecoming to the applicant’s or person’s position.
Immediately after the agreement was executed, the district publicly released an investigation report alleging that Murtha had engaged in multiple instances of misconduct and unprofessional conduct and found that discipline was warranted. It also stated the district had filed a report with the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct.
On May 22, Creps sent a four-page letter to parents stating Murtha had resigned, that he was suspended and that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct. Creps also said in the press release that “the findings of the investigation were disturbing.”
The statements were in direct contradiction to the terms of the transition agreement, according to the lawsuit.
Murtha said that information was false and damaged his reputation and employment opportunities.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Murtha demanded a name-clearing hearing, which was denied. This type of hearing can only be requested by an employee, which he was not.
An investigation by the district’s civil rights compliance officer included interviewing at least 12 students, 10 employees and one parent. Murtha asked that additional students be interviewed.
According to the complaints, Murtha often pinched a female student’s nose, tugged on her ear and mussed her hair; stood uncomfortably close; massaged a female student’s shoulders; and told one she “looked hot.”
The compliance officer concluded misconduct had occurred, but not sexual harassment and noted Murtha’s suspension from Athens City Schools due to inappropriate comments to and touching of students. Murtha did not mention this prior conduct when hired by Rossford.
The eight complaints against the defendants listed in the court filing also include breach of contract, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
The appeals court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss claims of substantive and procedural due process rights and his liberty interest under the 14th amendment.
The remaining five state law claims are breach of contract, defamation (libel and slander), false light, intentionally infliction of emotional district and negligence.
The district claims the media acquired the investigative report through Freedom of Information requests and Creps sent the letter that explained the allegations and investigation in a response to community concerns and requests for more information.