A former fiscal officer for Risingsun has pleaded guilty to theft in office.
Robin Hindall, 48, Woodville, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She was indicted in March for theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies.
The tampering charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Hindall was hired as fiscal officer for the Village of Risingsun in December 2017. In that role, she helped prepare the books and deposit monies into the villages account.
From April 1-Aug. 31, 2018, Hindall took $20, 966 of village money without authority to do so. As part of her plea agreement, she must pay back those funds.
An audit done by the state cost the village $18,360, and restitution of this amount will be determined at sentencing, which has been set for Aug. 30.
Reger said the maximum prison term he could impose was 36 months.