A former Risingsun fiscal officer has been indicted for theft in office.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Robin L. Hindall, 47, Woodville, on Wedensday for tampering with records and theft in office, both third-degree felonies.
According to press release issued by the Ohio Auditor of State, among other bookkeeping issues, state auditors identified multiple unexplained cash withdrawals from the village’s bank account between April and August 2018, totaling $21,087.
Additionally, the Special Investigations Unit determined two donations totaling $2,500 and park rental transactions totaling $400 were not deposited into the village’s bank account.
Her case has been assigned to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.