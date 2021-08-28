A former Perrysburg man sent to jail for stealing from a non-profit has requested post-conviction release.
Harold Craig, 47, is currently in the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, serving a seven-year sentence imposed in March 2020.
He filed a request July 16 that his sentence be vacated, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel and malicious prosecution.
In his petition, he presented affidavits from six board members who, according to Craig, gave consent for the use of funds. That evidence should overturn the aggravated theft charge for which he was found guilty.
In January 2020, a jury found the former president of the Perrysburg Heights Community Center guilty of stealing $234,000 from the non-profit organization. The counts included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft, and three counts of money laundering.
In his filing, Craig provided what he considers evidence, which he said was provided to the prosecutor’s office prior to his trial. He claims no attempt was made to trace where the funds actually went.
“One could assume that these charges levied against Mr. Craig were due to the complete incompetence of the state’s investigator. … This would provide in and of itself a staggering failure of the justice system,” Craig wrote in his petition.
He claims his attorney was ineffective for not attempting to explain the use of questioned funds and that his right to effective counsel was violated.
He filed additional paperwork Aug. 2, asking for an own recognizance bond while the court determines whether additional action should be taken.
In his response filed Aug. 18, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said that Craig was not appealing his sentence but was attacking the judgment of the court.
Before granting a hearing on Craig’s petition, the court needs to determine whether there are substantive grounds for the relief using supporting affidavits, documented evidence and the court’s journal records, Anderson wrote.
A petition for post-conviction relief does not give the defendant a second opportunity to litigate his conviction or argue issues that could have been or were previously raised, Anderson wrote. The evidence must be more than what was introduced at trial and could and should have been submitted if the defendant wished to make use of it.
The state’s response breaks down Craig’s petition to five claims of relief.
The claim that he received ineffective counsel was countered that the court gave him time to discuss the issues of testimony and the defendant decided to proceed to trial and withdrew his objections to his trial counsel.
A related claim was that he was denied his right to effective counsel because a forensic accountant was not used to show all the funds were accounted for. The court provided funds to Craig to hire an accountant to review the financial records, yet no accountant testified at trial, Anderson responded.
The claim that he was deprived of his right to confront his accusers was countered by Anderson stating that the state was unaware the names supplied had had personal knowledge of anything concerning the defendant.
The fourth claim is that Craig had ineffective counsel because of a failure to move for a mistrial due to alleged misconduct of the presiding judge. The only documents submitted to support this claim was an affidavit from Craig and review showed it was not proper in that it only contained hearsay.
Finally, he claims his Fifth Amendment’s due process rights were violated. He is attempting to re-litigate his conviction to establish actual innocence, Anderson wrote. A petition for post-conviction release does not permit a defendant a second opportunity to argue issues that could have been or were previously raised. A claim of innocence is not a constitutional ground for post-conviction relief.
“It is respectfully requested that the defendant’s request for a hearing be denied and his petition for post-conviction relief by dismissed,” Anderson concluded.
Reger sentenced Craig to seven years on the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and 36 months for theft, a third-degree felony. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
The three remaining charges of money laundering were merged, so no sentence was given.
Craig appealed.
The 6th District Court of Appeals reversed the money laundering charges. It cited that since Craig’s money laundering convictions were not supported by sufficient evidence, it reversed the judgment of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas and vacated said convictions. It upheld the theft conviction.
The reversal in judgement does not affect Craig’s prison term on the theft charge.
On Aug. 23, Craig filed an appeal with that court, asking that it reconsider its decision that the state provided sufficient evidence to support the theft conviction.
Craig was president of the association from 2013-15. The non-profit organization, founded in 1991, runs the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, a facility that provides programs and assistance to community members.
Craig was accused of taking $234,000 from the organization through a series of shell games and deposits and withdrawals from various accounts.
According to his indictment, the most serious charge, the pattern of corrupt activity, lists 11 separate instances of felonious actions. One of those incidents listed involved his alleged depositing funds intended for the Perrysburg Heights Community Association into his own private account(s). Other incidents involved his having withdrawing funds from the center’s account for his own personal use.
After the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Charitable Law Section did a preliminary investigation, the results were turned over to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
After Craig was removed as president of the association, he moved to Cleveland and was taken into custody Sept. 27, 2018, at his residence.