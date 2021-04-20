A former Perrysburg contractor was in court Friday and was put on a GPS monitor after his listed residence was questioned.
Ralph Slaske, 46, appeared for arraignment in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted in March on 25 charges, including first-degree theft.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth, on behalf of his client, entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.
Slaske was indicted on 16 counts of money laundering, all third-degree felonies; eight counts of tampering with records, all first-degree misdemeanors; and aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, a first-degree felony.
That F1 felony could result in a prison sentence of three to 11 years, Kuhlman said.
The money laundering charges carry a prison sentence of up to 60 months each, while the tampering charges could result in a 180-day jail sentence each, the judge added.
Slaske is accused of depriving multiple victims of property or services valued in excess of $1.5 million from Sept. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018.
The money laundering charges were divided among two categories.
For eight of the charges, Slaske is accused of conducting transactions knowing the property involved was the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity, with the intent to conceal or disguise the nature or location of the property to avoid reporting requirements.
For the remaining eight, he is accused of conducting a transaction that involved the proceeds of corrupt activity that was a value greater than $10,000
The tampering with records charges relate to six separate victims where Slaske allegedly committed fraud by destroying or altering loan documents.
These additional alleged 24 offenses occurred from Nov. 6, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2018.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans requested an own recognizance bond with a GPS monitor, and cited some concerns over Slaske’s claimed residence.
Slaske has given a home address in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, but a state investigator reports there is no sign that the residence is being lived in.
There are a number of inconsistencies, with a bankruptcy court having a South Carolina address. Slaske also gave a post office box number for a fictitious residence for court proceedings in Ottawa County, Hoppenjans said.
The address in Florida shows a vacant property under construction. The state’s inspector spoke to the Realtor and she claimed Slaske was living there and she had a written contract. She said Slaske was living in the bedroom but the room had no exterior windows, Hoppenjans said.
Hoppenjans reported the investigator walked around the house, looked in all the windows, and saw no evidence anyone was living there.
The home is in a gated community with vehicle transponders assigned to each residence. The two transponders assigned to the address in question are to the Realtor and her daughter, Hoppenjans said.
Any other visitors to the site would have to sign in at the gatehouse, and there is no record of Slaske doing that, he said.
While he does not think that Slaske is a flight risk, a GPS monitor would verify where he is living, Hoppenjans said.
“My client more importantly has voluntarily appeared in every single court date and every single request,” Groth said. “My client has voluntarily appeared, has complied with all the terms and conditions, has provided an address and the fact that their investigator could only walk around the property in no way validates their idea of what’s going on inside the property.”
He asked the court to refuse the request for the GPS monitor.
“I agree. His appearance in the court today does gives weight” to Groth’s argument, Kuhlman said.
However, Slaske has given three addresses and adding to the confusion is that the Florida home appears vacant, he said.
Groth said that his client has gone through bankruptcy and a divorce and has moved often in an effort to piece his life together.
“These were not moves designed to deceive anybody,” Groth said, adding he has on his phone photos proving Slaske is living at the Florida address.
Having a GPS monitor is a minor inconvenience to have for a couple months, Hoppehjans said.
Kuhlman set bond at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowed and mandated a GPS monitor, which he will reconsider at Slaske’s May 14 pretrial hearing set.
Slaske remained in jail as of Monday.
A prior case in which Slaske was indicted for money laundering and forgery, both third-degree felonies, and aggravated theft, a second-degree felony, was dismissed without prejudice.