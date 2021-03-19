A former Perrysburg contractor previously indicted for theft and forgery now is facing 25 additional counts including theft in excess of $1 million.
Ralph E. Slaske Jr., 46, currently of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, was indicted Wednesday for 16 counts of money laundering, all third-degree felonies; eight counts of tampering with records, all first-degree misdemeanors; and aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, a first-degree felony.
Slaske is accused of depriving multiple victims of property or services valued in excess of $1.5 million from Sept. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018.
The money laundering charges were divided among two categories.
For eight of the charges, Slaske is accused of conducting transactions knowing the property involved was the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity with the intent to conceal or disguise the nature or location of the property to avoid reporting requirements.
For the remaining eight, he is accused of conducting a transaction that involved the proceeds of corrupt activity that was a value greater than $10,000
The tampering with records charges relate to six separate victims where Slaske allegedly committed fraud by destroying or altering loan documents.
These additional alleged 24 offenses occurred from Nov. 6, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2018.
Slaske has been issued a summons to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman at 10:30 a.m. on April 16.
A warrant will be issued if he fails to appear as ordered.
Slaske was indicted in February for money laundering and forgery, both third-degree felonies; and aggravated theft, a second-degree felony.
In that indictment, he was accused of depriving multiple victims of money without consent valued at $750,000 or more while he owned and operated Slaske Building Company in Perrysburg.
From Sept. 1, 2016 to March 1, 2018, he allegedly defrauded multiple victims by forging contractor affidavits so that the documents appeared genuine but no authorization was given, terms differed those agreed upon, or a copy was made of an original document when no such original existed. The value of property lost was $150,000 or more.
The company closed in February 2018, leaving several homes unfinished, according to court documents.
There is an extensive list of civil complaints filed against Slaske in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Slaske filed for bankruptcy in Wood County in March 2018 and the case was transferred to federal court.
In March 2019, a breach of contract by Perrysburg Kitchens and More, also owned by Slaske, was filed by a Minnesota firm.
His home on Austin Court in Perrysburg went into foreclosure and an auction was held in November 2019 after he and his wife Melissa defaulted on a $370,000 construction loan taken out in 2013.