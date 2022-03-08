A former Penta Career Center student has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a classmate while in school.
Ty Todak, 19, Toledo, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in October for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
Todak pleaded guilty to the amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
The sexual battery charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans recommended community control sanctions with 90 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and mental health counseling.
Todak also must register as a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register once a year for 15 years.
Hoppenjans said that in March 2021, Perrysburg Township police responded to a possible sexual assault of a student at Penta Career Center.
The student reported receiving Snapchat messages from Todak, whom she had a prior sexual relationship with. He asked to meet to cuddle.
They entered a second-floor bathroom and went into a stall, at which pointed Todak asked if she wanted to resume their relationship. She declined, Hoppenjans said.
Todak started to kiss her, she said no, and he inappropriately touched her, Hoppenjans said.
Security footage showed both enter and exit the bathroom and the victim speaking with another student in the hallway. It was this student who made the report, he said.
Todak left Penta in April and returned to Northwood High School, according to a Penta representative.
Sentencing is set for April 22.