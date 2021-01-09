A former Northwood woman’s charges in relation to a stolen vehicle have been reduced.
On Tuesday, Davina J. Dombroff, 36, now of Metamora, was transported for the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She had been indicted in August for robbery, a second-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson said a robbery did not exist and the incident was a drug deal gone wrong.
The robbery charge will be dismissed at sentencing and the grand theft charge was reduced to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Anderson said on June 23 on Joel Street in Northwood, the defendant was in the vehicle with others, talking about getting drugs. The victim went into the home and fell asleep. She waited for Dombroff to return the vehicle with the drugs.
The vehicle was eventually returned undamaged, but the defendant had it in excess of 48 hours, Anderson said.
Reger said the F5 felony has a possible sentence of 12 months in prison, but that is neither mandatory nor presumed.
“We don’t start out with the presumption of prison. We start out with the presumption of community control,” he said.
He also could sentence her to 180 days in jail, Reger said.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 16.
She is set to be released from jail on a case through Perrysburg Municipal Court on Jan. 24.