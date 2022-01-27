The former Perrysburg Heights Community Center president in prison for theft is appealing the amount of restitution he owes.
Harold Craig, 47, who is serving seven years in the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, has filed with the 6th District Court of Appeals, saying that the trial court violated state law by not holding a restitution hearing.
This appeal was filed Jan. 10.
Craig was sentenced on March 31 to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $238,000 in restitution to the association. The following week, the court issued its judgment that restitution should be $258,000.
This is contrary to evidence presented and is an error, according to appeals documents.
The trial court has stipulated that it cannot reconsider a valid final judgment on a criminal case.
Craig has argued that the judgment is not valid as the court violated his right to a restitution hearing and failed to extend to victims their rights to make an impact statement.
None of the alleged victims were present or testified in the trial.
Affidavits were provided by the Perrysburg Heights Community Foundation board that no theft occurred, and these people would have testified at a restitution hearing, according to the appeals paperwork.
“If the court decides to impose restitution, the court shall hold a hearing on restitution if the offender, victim or survivor disputes the amount,” according to the appeals paperwork.
The appeal further states that the amount of restitution was based on statements made by the prosecutor and not on credible evidence.
“No credible evidence or testimony was provided to the amount. Only false assertions by the prosecution. No receipts, victim statements or agreement by the defendant,” concluded the appeal, adding that evidence provided in a restitution hearing would change the results of the trial and sentenced.
On Aug. 13, the appeals court issued a decision in which it affirmed in part and reversed in part the trial court’s judgment.
The appeal court upheld Craig’s conviction for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated theft, but vacated his money laundering convictions because they were not sufficiently supported by evidence.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger had sentenced Craig to seven years on the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and 36 months for theft, a third-degree felony. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
The three remaining charges of money laundering were merged and there was no sentence.
The appeals court in November dismissed a request by Craig to reopen his case.
He was president of the association from 2012-15. The non-profit organization, founded in 1991, runs the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, a facility in the Perrysburg Heights neighborhood that provides programs and assistance to community members.