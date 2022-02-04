A former North Baltimore man found guilty of obstructing justice is spending 17 days in jail after violating community control.
Steven Eninger, 24, now living in Findlay, was sentenced in March to three years community control for his involvement in a shooting in North Baltimore that seriously injured a teenager.
A 16-year-old was shot with a handgun while visiting a friend just before 1 p.m. on June 9 on East Water Street in North Baltimore. After the shooting, the teen was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo-area hospital.
Eninger was indicted in June for inducing panic and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
The charge of inducing panic against Eninger was dismissed at sentencing.
He appeared Jan. 28 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman for a community control violation hearing.
On May 25, he was charged in North Baltimore with one count of making false alarms and one count falsification, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Kuhlman ruled that Eninger must continue on community control for three years and serve 17 days in jail, starting immediately.