FINDLAY — The April virtual session of Fridays at Findlay, taking place on April 28, takes a deeper look at best practices of effective board members to guide an organization, whether a non-profit institution or corporation.
Characteristics of an Effective Board Member will be presented virtually at 8 a.m. and is free to the public.
Guest speaker Dan Sandman will discuss best practices and characteristics of an effective board member. Currently, Sandman is an Independent Director for MPLX GP LLC and CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC, and serves on the board of directors of Roppe Corporation, Carnegie Science Center, Carnegie Hero Commission and Grove City College. He also had a distinguished career at Marathon Oil Company and U.S. Steel.
Sandman received a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University, a juris doctor degree from the Ohio State University College of Law, and attended the Stanford Executive Program in 1989. Each year, he teaches a course at OSU’s Moritz College of Law on Effective Board Governance, while continuing to serve on various boards and regularly volunteering at community organizations.
The Fridays at Findlay lecture series is designed to encourage continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus and alumni regarding best leadership practices.
To register and for more information, visit the Fridays at Findlay webpage, or contact the University of Findlay Division of Advancement at 419-434-5334 or erin.thompson@findlay.edu.