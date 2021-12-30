PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group and NAI Harmon Group have purchased the former JED’s in Perrysburg and will reopen it as a sports bar next week.
The restaurant, located at 7010 Lighthouse Way, will open as Harbor Town Tavern in early January, and will be a “neighborhood sports tavern,” according to a Thursday news release.
Moderate renovations are beginning now. The business is slated to open next week, with a grand opening planned for later.
The menu will feature elevated bar fare and signature cocktails. It will be a place to watch the game, meet with friends and grab food to take home, the release said.
Benchmark Restaurant Group and NAI Harmon Group are the owners of Benchmark Restaurant and the upcoming Claude’s Prime Seafood.