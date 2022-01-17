A former Findlay High School coach will spend time in jail for arranging to have sex with an undercover law enforcement officer.
Devon Hohman, 29, Findlay, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He pleaded guilty in October to the indicted charge of opportuning, a fifth-degree felony.
Charges of attempted unlawful contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said while there is an assumption of prison, community control is appropriate.
“In some respects, the crime itself is incomprehensible. … He fully understands that,” said defense attorney Stevin Groth.
There is no excuse forHohman’s actions, he said, but this was a conflicted time for him and he made a terrible choice.
Hohman was a closeted gay man in a football environment, he said.
“I’m thankful, as odd as that sounds,” Hohman said. “I was not OK mentally. … I just hope I have the opportunity to live a life happily from today forward.”
He was indicted in May after being accused of soliciting an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and agreeing to meet at a Perrysburg hotel for sex. He furnished nude photos to the officer.
Kuhlman said the incident would have been more serious if Hohman had succeeded in meeting with a juvenile.
He sentenced Hohman to four years on community control and 60 days of local jail time. He must seek mental health and sex offender treatment and have no unsupervised contact with any minors. He also must refrain from using social media for six months.
Groth said his client lives alone and has a dog and asked for a delay in taking Hohman to jail.
He must turn himself in by noon today.
Hohman also must register as a Tier I sex offender, which requires him to register once a year for 15 years.
He served as varsity assistant coach for the Findlay High School football team for nearly two years.