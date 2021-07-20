A Bowling Green motel that was closed after it was deemed a hazard has been sold.
Reichle Klein Group, of Toledo, had arranged a $1.1 million receivership sale of the former 94-room Days Inn.
Falcon Rentals LLC purchased the property, located at 1740 E. Wooster St., on July 6, according to the Wood County Auditor’s website.
Reichle Klein, who represented the buyer, could not be reached for comment.
Mike Marsh, city attorney, said he was told the 2.95-acre property had gone into foreclosure several months ago.
“They want to restore it as a hotel,” he said about the buyer.
Such a move would be terrific for the city, Marsh added.
“An eyesore is going to be cleaned up at a pretty important spot for our city, in the entrance,” he said.
Whatever goes in is certainly going to be better than was is there, Marsh said.
A Wood County judge in July 2020 ordered the shutdown of the 35,494-square-foot motel after the city filed a lawsuit against its owners after they failed to clean up the site.
The safety of motel guests was the city’s top priority, Marsh said.
“We didn’t want people staying there when we knew the space wasn’t safe,” he said.
The Bowling Green Fire Division, Wood County building inspectors and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office all had inspected the site over the previous two years.
Motel owner RICA Hospitality LLC was served with a temporary restraining order in July 2020 due to the decrepit condition of the establishment.
At the time, Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman said there were many hazardous structural deficiencies in the building and his department had been working with the owners for almost two years to get it repaired.
On May 27, 2020, Moorman and a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Code Enforcement Bureau inspected the site and found loose structural support beams and rotten walkways.
On June 15, 2020, the county building inspector provided notice of building code violations, and the site was declared a serious hazard.
The inspector noted major rot and water damage to the wood frame, and structural support columns for the second floor had been removed and replaced with inadequate temporary bracing.
The motel was built in 1980 and was sold to RICA Hospitality in September 2016 for $1.95 million.
It had been formerly known as Buckeye Budget.