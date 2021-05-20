A former Millbury man who was originally indicted for involuntary manslaughter but imprisoned for a lesser charge – then granted early release – will not go back to prison for violating community control.
Kevin Byington, 31, currently of Sylvania, was transported from the jail May 11 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
The state wanted Byington to serve out the remainder of his three-year prison sentence while the defense shot holes in the two community control violations used a proof of his misdeeds.
Byington pleaded guilty in August 2017 to the amended count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, with the involuntary manslaughter count being dismissed. He was sentenced in August 2017 to 36 months in prison with credit for 39 days spent in jail.
The case came before the court on Oct. 5, 2018 for a hearing on judicial release. The request was granted and Byington was given five years community control.
He appeared Tuesday on a community control violation hearing to determine whether he would return to prison.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson called adult probation officer Doug Waldmannstetter to testify.
Waldmannstetter said he received a call March 4 that Byington was seen drinking in a bar the previous night.
Alcohol consumption would violate the terms of his community control.
Waldmannstetter said he called Byington on March 4 and told him to stop by before end of business for a toxicology screen. Byington didn’t show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
But defense attorney Peter Rost presented hospital records that showed his client was admitted March 4 and release May 5.
Anderson argued that Byington made no effort to contact Waldmannstetter after being released from the hospital. Rost countered that there is no proof Byington received the message.
Byington was charged with domestic violence Jan. 8 in Sylvania Municipal Court, which violated his community control. That charge was dismissed.
He was charged again for the same offense on March 19 but never alerted Waldmannstetter of the charge, which is another violation of community control.
Rost said his client was never served by the court.
“He can’t report to you that which he does not know,” Rost said.
Waldmannstetter said he became involved with Byington in October 2018 after he was granted judicial release from prison. Byington entered the SEARCH program, which offered cognitive behavior help for cocaine and alcohol abuse in a jail setting.
Byington was there for four months.
“Originally there were no violations until January 2020,” Waldmannstetter said.
He requested a random screen and Byington tested positive for alcohol. He was continued on community control and given a SCRAM CAM that tracks alcohol consumption.
He thinks Byington was taken off the monitor in May 2020 and he remained compliant for a period of time until the complaint was received March 3.
Waldmannstetter said he also received a report that Byington was escorted out of Hollywood Casino in November after allegedly being caught cheating and alcohol was involved. No charges were filed.
There are only allegations Byington drank at the bar in March and the casino in November, and both complaints were filed by family members of the person who died of a drug overdose in 2015, which started this case, Rost said.
He said that Waldmannstetter did little to follow up on either complaint, to verify the reports.
“Somebody should have taken a look at the allegations before issuing a warrant,” he said.
Prior to March, Byington had never failed to appear when requested for a screen and turned himself in March 22 after learning of the warrant that had been issued earlier in the month, Rost said.
Rost asked for continued community control while Anderson requested Byington serve the remaining time on his prison sentence.
Reger said there is a ton of speculation.
He dismissed the community control violation addendum for the March domestic violence case in Sylvania as it is still pending.
He also dismissed the complaint that Byington failed to appear for the toxicology test in March.
Reger did find that Byington did violate the terms of community control by consuming alcohol.
Byington said in 2015, he was addicted to opiates and all his belongings fit in a garbage bag. Since then, he has been six years sober, is a businessman, has a wife and daughter, and realizes sobriety is a progress, not perfection.
Reger said his choices were to keep Byington on community control where he can continue to work or send him back to prison for the 10 months left of his original sentence.
He chose to continue community control for the two years remaining of his five-year term. Byington must serve that time on a SCRAM CAM until its removal is ordered by the court.
Byington was originally sentenced in the 2015 death of Brandon Morris, 30, Northwood, who died in Lake Township of a reported heroin overdose.