A distinctive-looking church on the east side of Bowling Green is being demolished.
The mid-century modern style church, with an eight-sided roof, was formerly owned by the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church at 1124 E. Wooster St. is being demolished.
The building and three parcels of land it sat on were most recently appraised at a combined value of $262,300.
The properties were purchased by Bowling Green State University in June 2004 for $0 from the Ohio District Lutheran Church Extension Fund Inc. It is part of six parcels that the university has been using as a Parking Lot 21.
The land the former church sat on was part of eight properties the university purchased at the same time. BGSU also owns the building that sits adjacent to the parking lot south of the church on Williams Street.
It had not been used as a church since the university purchase and had most recently been used for storage and temporary office space by the university.
University administration spokesperson Alex Solis said that the driving factors in the demolition were structural problems with the foundation and a leaking roof.