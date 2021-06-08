Tony Hoffman is the exception to the rule when it comes to breaking the cycle of addiction.
In a Bowling Green talk on Tuesday, the former BMX professional and Olympian said that many don’t have a place to go after prison or a treatment center. The stigma around addiction makes it hard for former addicts to get back into society.
“We’re up against people that think we are junkies and we belong in prisons and jails removed from society so no one has to deal with us because we will never be a part of society,” he said.
Hoffman is 14 years sober and has been going to therapy for over 10 years. The California native said he still deals with social anxiety and depression, which started as a child.
“When I go into the wild and I’m in social settings, I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know if people are paying attention to me, but I start to experience discomfort and social anxiety,” Hoffman said.
When Hoffman went to parties during his senior year of high school, he saw people smoke weed and drink.
Hoffman said all of his anxiety and worries disappeared when he started smoking weed. Then he began to turn to drugs like OxyContin and fentanyl to ease his anxiety and depression.
That led him to trouble with the law. He said that at one point, he and his friends stole OxyContin from one of his friends’ moms.
Eventually, Hoffman was caught and was threatened with jail time. Hoffman said his parents gave him a second chance and got him a lawyer. Hoffman was given probation and spent 90 days in a treatment center.
About a month after his treatment, Hoffman had to get surgery for an infected hand and was given fentanyl. He didn’t know what it was at the time.
“When it hit my system, I knew exactly what it was. I thought to myself, ‘This was the best roller coaster I have ever been on,’” he said.
He said he became focused on getting the fentanyl to feed his addiction. His mom locked the medication away from him, but once she left the keys to the fentanyl out.
“In the middle of the night, I grabbed the pill bottle and I left my family. I wouldn’t see them for two years over a bottle that had about 15 pills left in it,” he said.
Hoffman said he would spend his nights at friends’ houses or on the streets. He was arrested for breaking into a home to sleep in for a night.
In 2007, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. On the ceiling of his cell, he read a quote that changed his life.
“The quote said, ‘Be careful what you think, because your thoughts become your words. Be careful what you say, because your words become your actions. Be careful what you do, because your actions become your habits. Be careful what you make your habit, because your habits form your character. Then your character becomes your destiny,’” he said.
From that point on, Hoffman set goals he wanted to accomplish after prison. He wanted to race BMX professionally, start a non-profit and become a professional speaker.
His prison mates, the guards and his parole officer were skeptical.
In 2008, he was released from prison and set out to accomplish his goals.
Hoffman had not competed in BMX since he was 18 years old. He said in his first year back, he won five races and was asked to train for the Olympics.
A knee injury forced him to retire from racing, but he became a coach about six months after his injury. He then went on to coach professionals, world champions and Olympians. His coaching led him to the 2016 Olympics as a coach.
Since 2016, his public speaking has taken off. He is now one of the most requested substance abuse speakers in the country.
Hoffman’s non-profit, the FreeWheel Project, mentors thousands of youths through action sports.
Hoffman’s parents have always been at his side. He said his parents began to visit him in prison after the first six months he was incarcerated.
The Wood County Addiction Task Force hosted Hoffman at Veterans Hall in City Park.
Hoffman said that Ohio has made the right steps toward fighting addiction effectively. For resources to help with addiction or mental health, visit the Wood County ADAMHS website.