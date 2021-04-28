A former Bowling Green State University student-athlete has been indicted for drug trafficking.
Marlon Michael Sierra, 23, Miami, was indicted April 21 for improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
On March 13 in the 1400 block of Clough Street, he was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation. Upon the officer’s approach, the smell of burnt marijuana reportedly came from the vehicle. There were two passengers in the vehicle.
Sierra reportedly said they had smoked marijuana at one of the passenger’s house. He agreed to a search and said he had some marijuana on him. A baggie with 15.6 grams of marijuana was reportedly found in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. A large amount of cash, later established to be $272, was found in his pocket.
A search of the two passengers in the vehicle turned up nothing.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers found a shipping bag in the center console with a large amount of money in it and a wallet containing $500 in cash in $100 bills. Police also reportedly found a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm automatic pistol with a bullet in the chamber and an additional five bullets in the magazine.
The money in the envelope was counted and the amount came to $6,810.
As police continued to search the vehicle, officers reportedly found a small glass container of suspected hashish wax in the driver`s door storage area as well as in the rear seat arm rest area. A backpack found on the floor behind the driver’s seat had additional zip lock bags that later were confirmed to have 60.9 grams, 35.4 grams and 20.5 grams of marijuana. Also in the backpack were a 3.5 gram sealed package of “Tang Eray” cannabis flower, two 3.5 gram sealed packages of “Pineapple OG” cannabis flower, a 3.5 gram sealed package of “Insane Phunk” cannabis flower, three small glass containers of suspected hashish wax, and a “AWS” brand digital scale.
Sierra is a former Falcon basketball player and completed his eligibility with the team in spring 2020, according to a university spokesman.