A former Bowling Green State University football player has been indicted for rape and kidnapping.
He faces a possible life sentence in prison.
Charles Lamar, 25, was arraigned Monday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack. His first pretrial is Aug. 17.
Lamar graduated in May from BGSU and moved home to Florida. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 6.
He is facing a life sentence on the charges, Mack said.
Lamar was indicted earlier this month for two counts kidnapping (sexual motivation specification and violent predator specification), rape (sexual violent predator specification) and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. He was also indicted for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
“Both of these (kidnapping) charges have an enhancement of a sexually motivation specification with enhances the kidnapping to a felony of the first degree,” Mack said.
Lamar also was indicted for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and burglary, a second-degree felony.
On June 15, he is accused of engaging in sex by force or threat of force, removing the victim from the place she was found against her will with the motivation of sex, entering the victim’s residence with the intent to inflict or attempt to inflict harm, and purposefully keeping the victim from contacting law enforcement.
On May 13 – the week of graduation, which was postponed — Lamar allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 300 block of North Main Street and did damage in the home.
Justin Daler said his client has no criminal record and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The kidnapping charges each carry a possible sentence of three and 11 years as a definite term, plus an additional 5 years, six months indefinite term.
With the sexual violent predator specification, Mack could sentence Lamar to 10 years to life in prison.
The burglary charge has a sentence of 3-11 years in prison as a definite term plus 5 years, six months indefinite term.
The fourth-degree felony carries an 18-month maximum prison term.
A definite sentence has a defined length and can’t be changed by a parole board or other agency.
An indefinite sentence is one that consists of a range of years with a minimum term – for example 10-20 years — but the release date is uncertain.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos asked for significant bond as the defendant has contacts out of state. His bond of $5,000 was posted May 22 and he left for Florida. He was brought back to Wood County on a warrant.
If released, Lamar, who appeared via video from the Wood County Justice Center, said he would move back to Florida.
Mack followed the state’s recommendation and set bond for $50,000 for the burglary and $150,000 for the rape charge. No 10% will be allowed.
If bond is posted, he will be required to have no contact with the victims and be subject to random drug screens. Mack also ordered an HIV test be administrated at the jail.
Lamar was a running back on the BGSU Falcon football team. He played two games in 2019 and 12 games in 2018.
He is a native of Lake Mary, Florida.