A former Bowling Green State University professor has released his third novel, “Jetport TNT.”
With 25 years of experience as a professor of education and as an author of academic textbooks, Craig Mertler decided to venture into the world of fiction writing in 2018. All three of his novels fall under the genre of suspense, crime fiction. His first novel, “Tequesta University,” was published in 2018 and his second, “The Last Page,” was published in 2019. All three of his novels are set in South Florida.
“Jetport TNT” follows the story of retired police detective Luis Tanner as he inadvertently discovers and struggles to end a decade-long crime organization. When Tanner receives a call from a former colleague—with whom he had a torrid relationship—pleading for his help, he is extremely hesitant to offer his services.
However, Everglades City Police Chief Brenda Walker convinces him that he is the only person who can break up a years-long illegal dog-fighting operation in the Ten Thousand Islands off of Chokoloskee Bay. As Tanner gains access to the organization, he begins to discover that the crimes and corruption run much deeper than just the dogs.
Is it possible that the same organization is responsible for drug trafficking, money laundering, and —worst of all— sex trafficking of minors from a foreign country into the U.S.? And how is it all connected to a mysterious, seemingly abandoned airport in the middle of the Everglades?
As Tanner infiltrates the organization to its core, he is appalled and sickened by what he witnesses and he knows it may end his life, but he vows that he must put an end to the atrocious crimes associated with Jetport TNT.
All of Mertler’s novels are available for purchase on Amazon.com, in both paperback and Kindle formats.
Mertler is professor of education at Arizona State University and a former BGSU professor. He began his career as a high school biology teacher and has been an educator for 32 years. Over his career, he has taught courses focused on action research, classroom assessment, research methods, and statistical analyses.
He is the author of 30 textbooks, nine invited book chapters, 23 refereed journal articles and three novels. Mertler can be reached at craig.mertler@gmail.com for consulting and speaking engagements. For more information, visit www.craigmertler.com.