A former Bowling Green State University professor accused of rape has pleaded guilty.
Timothy Davis, 40, appeared Wednesday via video in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.
He entered an Alford plea to three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
With an Alford plea, he is not admitting to the crime, but is agreeing that the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to obtain conviction in court.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 22.
He remains in jail on a $600,000 bond.
According to the Sept. 8 Lucas County Commons Pleas Court indictment, Davis engaged in sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years old.
The offenses occurred between March 1 and Aug. 8.
Davis was hired in 2017 as an associate professor of biological sciences at BGSU.
“Dr. Tim Davis is no longer an employee of Bowling Green State University. He resigned from the university, effective Oct. 31,” said Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, in a statement.