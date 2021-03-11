A former Bowling Green State University student accused of rape has rejected a plea.
Charles Lamar, 25, was transported from jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
“Our final offer has been objected,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos. “There are no pending offers at this time.
“My client has rejected that offer so we are confirming the trial date,” said defense attorney Justin Daler.
The deal was that Lamar would plead guilty to rape, Boos said.
A four-day trial has been set to start March 23.
Lamar was indicted in June for two counts kidnapping (sexual motivation specification and violent predator specification), rape (sexual violent predator specification) and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. He was also indicted for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
According to court documents, on June 15, he is accused of engaging in sex by force or threat of force, removing the victim from the place she was found against her will with the motivation of sex, entering the victim’s residence with the intent to inflict or attempt to inflict harm, and purposefully keeping the victim from contacting law enforcement.
Lamar also was indicted that month in a separate case for burglary, a second-degree felony, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, after allegedly kicking in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 300 block of North Main Street and causing damage to the home.
That case is set to proceed after the trial.
When Lamar didn’t appear July 6 for his arraignment, a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested July 21 and remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
Lamar was a running back on the BGSU Falcon football team. He played two games in 2019 and 12 games in 2018.